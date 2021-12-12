Sun, December 12, 2021

international

Asean reported over 28,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.36 million across Southeast Asia, with 28,295 new cases reported on Saturday (December 11). New deaths are at 455, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 296,859.

Supplies of AstraZeneca's antibody drug for the treatment of Covid-19 are expected to arrive by the end of the year, after Singapore signed a new purchase agreement with the drugmaker.

Known as Evusheld, the drug cocktail is a combination of two "long" antibodies - which take longer to metabolise in the body and can provide longer-lasting protection for up to a year, compared with monoclonal antibodies.

 

A total of 298 new Covid-19 Variants of Concern (VOC) cases were reported between November 19 and December 8 this year, says Malaysian Health Ministry.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in the ministry’s daily Covid-19 update on Saturday (December 11) said the variants comprise Delta (B.1.617.2), Beta (B.1.1351), and one case of Omicron (B.1.1.529).

