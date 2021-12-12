Pashe Achi Initiative distributes books in exchange for plastic waste

The response they received at the first event has been overwhelming. "There was a person who was visiting the venue and came by our campaign stall. He later went to his home and brought almost 5 kilograms of recyclable materials to support the campaign," Tahmid said.

Pashe Achi Initiative intends to expand this campaign by arranging events in different schools, colleges, universities and restaurants. Since the first event was based on impromptu participation, they will be promoting the upcoming ones through social media platforms in an attempt to engage more people. They urge people to support this initiative by donating new and old books.

The second event took place on December 4, drawing in around 150 people. The organisers specified a cap of 250 grams of reusable materials and collected over 30 kilograms of plastic waste from the visitors.

The third event will be held next weekend at the same venue.