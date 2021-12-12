Sun, December 12, 2021

Democracy as a hegemony-serving tool is the trampling and blasphemy of democracy: Chinese Ambassador

Ambassador Han Zhiqiang delivered a speech on Saturday at the inauguration ceremony of the 16th Chairperson of the Thai-Chinese President Club, stating that the Summit for Democracy by the US is an outright farce.

"During which, the US claimed itself as a world democracy model and preacher, and even invited criminals who had organised street riots for beating, smashing, looting and burning in Hong Kong to speak," he said.

Ambassador Han said that the US boasts the world's most advanced medical technology and resources, but its failing response to the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in more than 800,000 lives claimed there and over 50 million infections caught. The US has been domestically plagued with political polarisation, disparities between rich and poor, severe racial discrimination and frequent gun violence, which the US Administration reveals no competence to deal with.

"The US-launched wars and military operations in the past 20 years in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria have led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives and the displacement of tens of millions. The US-instigated colour revolutions in one place and another have caused political turmoil, economic depression and untold sufferings of the people in many developing countries. Now the US has been attempting to contain China's development out of US hegemonic self-interests by stirring up chaos in Hong Kong and Xinjiang and supporting "Taiwan independence", which is completely in vain," he said.


With such a myriad of heinous acts and such notorious state governance, the US self-proclaiming as a model of the world democracy is explicitly and utterly an attempt to deceive the world for a fabricated reputation. In recent years, the US has coined many new expressions for attacking other countries, such as the "failed state" or "evil state". It now appears that these expressions are the most appropriate to be used for the US itself. 

Ambassador Han also stated that democracy is a common value of the humanity. Ways to realise democracy are multiple and diverse. The kinds of egoistical democracy and hegemony-serving democracy are not true democracy but fake democracy that trample on and blaspheme against true democracy.

The ambassodor pointed out that China has always adhered to an independent foreign policy of peace and promoted the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom for all humanity. The path of peaceful development and promote world peace and development can adhere through China’s own development while striving to forge a sound external environment.

He added that the country has stayed committed to mutual benefit and win-win results, uphold fairness and justice, stand on the right side of the history and the right side of the cause of human progress. China will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order.

Source: Han Zhiqiang: Democracy as a Hegemony-serving Tool is the Trampling and Blasphemy of Democracy (china-embassy.org)

