Democracy as a hegemony-serving tool is the trampling and blasphemy of democracy: Chinese Ambassador

Ambassador Han said that the US boasts the world's most advanced medical technology and resources, but its failing response to the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in more than 800,000 lives claimed there and over 50 million infections caught. The US has been domestically plagued with political polarisation, disparities between rich and poor, severe racial discrimination and frequent gun violence, which the US Administration reveals no competence to deal with.

"The US-launched wars and military operations in the past 20 years in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria have led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives and the displacement of tens of millions. The US-instigated colour revolutions in one place and another have caused political turmoil, economic depression and untold sufferings of the people in many developing countries. Now the US has been attempting to contain China's development out of US hegemonic self-interests by stirring up chaos in Hong Kong and Xinjiang and supporting "Taiwan independence", which is completely in vain," he said.



With such a myriad of heinous acts and such notorious state governance, the US self-proclaiming as a model of the world democracy is explicitly and utterly an attempt to deceive the world for a fabricated reputation. In recent years, the US has coined many new expressions for attacking other countries, such as the "failed state" or "evil state". It now appears that these expressions are the most appropriate to be used for the US itself.