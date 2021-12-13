Asean reported over 24,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Nearly 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, donated by the Dutch government through the Covax Facility, touched down in Cambodia on December 10, with 600,000 more set to be shipped through the facility in the next week. Ministry of Health said Cambodia also hopes to receive 2.3 million doses from Australia by the end of the year.

More donations are in the pipeline for next year and awaiting confirmation to the ministry and government from the Covax Facility, whereas a considerable share would be used as boosters.

Meanwhile, health experts in Malaysia warned that those who test positive for Covid-19 through self-test kits but are not reporting their cases to the Health Ministry as required by law are making it hard for health authorities to track and assess the pandemic in the country.

Those who fail to report their Covid-19 positive results are considered to have committed an offence under Section 22 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act and risk facing jail of up to two years, a fine, or both.

