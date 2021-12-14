Harris announces private-sector investments as she seeks to address migration from Central America

The announcement comes amid staff departures and other reports of turmoil in Harris's office. Her portfolio includes several challenging assignments, including a charge from President Joe Biden to address the root causes of migration at the southern border during a large spike in illegal crossings.

"Six months ago, we had a commitment of $750 million. Today we have a commitment of over 1.2 billion," Harris said in remarks Monday afternoon at a meeting with chief executive officers.

She added, "This is not about us coming in and telling anyone what they should do. It is about being partners and assisting and helping to facilitate the natural desire of the people in these nations. This is important work. This is good work. I think this reflects the best of who we are as the United States recognizing our responsibility as neighbors to these countries in the Western Hemisphere."