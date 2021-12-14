Tue, December 14, 2021

international

Asean reported over 24,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.41 million across Southeast Asia, with 24,501 new cases reported on Monday (December 13). New deaths are at 371, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 297,725.

Cambodia on Monday received another batch of 300,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility. With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has so far received a total of 40.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from three sources through bilateral procurement, the COVAX Facility, and donations. Of the total, over 90 percent were purchased from or donated by China.

Meanwhile in Vietnam, the People’s Committee of Hanoi’s Dong Da District has ordered the temporary halting of on-site dining at restaurants, outdoor exercise, and in-person study, from 12pm December 13. The move was made after the district ’s pandemic risk level was raised to Level 3 – high risk. Restaurants and food and beverage establishments are still allowed to open for delivery and must close before 9pm.
 

Published : December 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

