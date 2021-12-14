Asean reported over 24,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

Cambodia on Monday received another batch of 300,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility. With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has so far received a total of 40.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from three sources through bilateral procurement, the COVAX Facility, and donations. Of the total, over 90 percent were purchased from or donated by China.

Meanwhile in Vietnam, the People’s Committee of Hanoi’s Dong Da District has ordered the temporary halting of on-site dining at restaurants, outdoor exercise, and in-person study, from 12pm December 13. The move was made after the district ’s pandemic risk level was raised to Level 3 – high risk. Restaurants and food and beverage establishments are still allowed to open for delivery and must close before 9pm.

