Tue, December 14, 2021

international

Wooden Corolla replica driven in test run

A wooden replica of Toyota Motor Corp.’s Corolla sedan was driven Saturday on the premises of Aste, a public interest incorporated foundation in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. More than 200 Japanese cypresses harvested from forest thinning went into making it and the car’s original interior, seats and design have all been meticulously reproduced.

Aste first made a wooden version in 2016 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Corolla’s launch and displayed it at an event. It was so true to form that many asked if the timbered reproduction could be operated.

Some modifications were made by installing an electric motor in the trunk and replacing the wooden tires with roadworthy ones to make the replica drivable.

During Saturday’s test run, the wooden car drove about 20 meters at walking speed in front of people from the foundation.

“We want to make further improvements to the car and have it run in front of many more people,” said an official of the foundation’s secretariat.

Published : December 14, 2021

By : The Japan News

Nation Thailnad
