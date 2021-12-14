Wooden Corolla replica driven in test run

Aste first made a wooden version in 2016 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Corolla’s launch and displayed it at an event. It was so true to form that many asked if the timbered reproduction could be operated.

Some modifications were made by installing an electric motor in the trunk and replacing the wooden tires with roadworthy ones to make the replica drivable.

During Saturday’s test run, the wooden car drove about 20 meters at walking speed in front of people from the foundation.