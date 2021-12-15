Kishida floats buyback regulations, spooking Japanese stocks

Prime ministers regularly take questions from lawmakers on various topics in parliament, and the responses don't necessarily mean they will take that policy direction.

Share buybacks surged in Japan under the administration of Abe, who implemented a corporate governance code for companies to make them more responsive to shareholders and encourage them to improve investor returns.

Stock repurchases by Japanese companies are expected to rise 50% this fiscal year to more than 7 trillion yen, according to an analysis by Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co.

But such buybacks were banned in Japan for decades, only becoming allowed in 2001. Opposition lawmaker Ochiai said in parliament that deregulation of stock repurchases had allowed companies to favor shareholders over employees.

"It's possible that some kind of guidelines could be considered," said Hiroshi Matsumoto, head of Japan investment at Pictet Asset Management. "While it's fine if buybacks come from profits, in recent years many companies buy back shares to offset stock declines after losses, or do repurchases using debt."

It's not the first time Kishida's promises to introduce a "new form of Japanese capitalism" have spooked markets.

Early in his administration, talk of capital gains taxes led to a dip in the Nikkei 225 that was termed the "Kishida shock." While Kishida shelved that plan, his subsequent stronger-than-expected showing in a general election has led to talk of taxing financial income being revived.

Kishida has also called for tax breaks for companies that raise wages rather than dividends, though he hasn't previously openly commented on regulating buybacks.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday unveiled a set of carrot-and-stick incentives to use the tax code to prompt businesses to raise worker pay and penalize those that don't.