Cathay Pacific eyes business rebound, bigger role in GBA

Cathay Pacific Airways, the largest airline in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said it is cautiously optimistic about the growth prospects of the air travel market in the Chinese mainland next year, and is prepared for a potential future capacity increase through business growth opportunities brought about by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

With the COVID-19 pandemic gradually brought under better control in China, Cathay Pacific said it is preparing for more flight resumptions to and from the Chinese mainland. It has resumed flights between Hong Kong and 10 cities in the Chinese mainland.

"As Hong Kong's flagship airline, which was established in 1946, we welcome and fully support various measures to strengthen Hong Kong's ties with the Greater Bay Area. We will continue to focus on this important national strategy and promote traffic connections between Hong Kong and other cities in the area. We will also strengthen Hong Kong's role as a 'super liaison' between the area and the rest of the world," said Agatha Lee, general manager of China business at Cathay Pacific Airways.

"We are happy to see that the third runway of Hong Kong International Airport will launch operations next year. It will help us better connect the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and other cities in the world," Lee said.

With the development of the GBA, Cathay Pacific has found more passengers in the region showing interest in a hybrid transportation model. Some choose to take buses to go across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge or take ferries first and then head to the Hong Kong airport for flights. The carrier believes such a model will become more common in the future.