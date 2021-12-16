Johnson boxed in by U.K. Tory refuseniks as omicron surges

Measures brought in with the help of opposition votes on Tuesday include Covid passes to gain entry to nightclubs and other venues, an expansion of mandatory mask-wearing, and compulsory vaccination for NHS workers.

Johnson's Tories "won't vote for basic public health measures," Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told the House of Commons on Wednesday. "If it wasn't for Labour votes, his government wouldn't have been able to introduce vital health measures we need to save lives and protect the NHS."

With Johnson's party making clear where it stands on Covid restrictions, the prime minister could find his options limited even if the pandemic demands it. The government may find previous steps it has taken -- closing hospitality venues, limiting the size of gatherings or even lockdowns -- off the table.

Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Wednesday "there are no plans to go beyond what Parliament voted for yesterday."

The measures many Tories objected to -- including Covid passes to gain entry into nightclubs and face coverings in public spaces -- are mild compared to other European countries. Austria was in lockdown until Sunday, while France has shut down nightclubs for four weeks. Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has backed the introduction of mandatory vaccinations.

Johnson would potentially face a more serious fallout, and possibly even a leadership challenge, if he tries to make MPs support new curbs in future.

Johnson will be wary of taking additional action, especially over Christmas after the disruption last year. In addition to the measures voted through on Tuesday, the government is primarily relying on a program of vaccine boosters to get the country through the crisis.

But with omicron infections doubling in less than two days in parts of the country, and its severity and ability to evade vaccines still unclear, there are already calls from doctors for the government to take more action.

"The fact that we are much more immune than we were generally means that the virus will appear to be much less severe," Graham Medley, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told BBC radio. "But the numbers of infections means that even though individually we're at less risk, at a population level the number of people ending up in hospital could get very large."

One option for Johnson could be to take the approach of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who issued guidance on Tuesday to limit household mixing over Christmas. Doing so would avoid the risk of another parliamentary rebellion, though Johnson would still likely face the wrath of some Tories when they return from the holiday period in January.

Defending the government's approach during the morning media round on Wednesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ministers are trying to make a "judgment" about how far to go and how quickly.

"The one thing we know about coronavirus is it's typically better to act sooner," he told LBC Radio. Still, "No one wants to curtail freedoms."