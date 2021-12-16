Omicron infects 70 times faster but is less severe, study says

The study, which suggests that omicron jumps faster from one person to another but doesn't damage lung tissues as much as its predecessor strains did, is currently under peer review for publication in a scientific journal. Bloomberg didn't have access to the entire study.

With scientists racing to determine how transmissible, virulent and evasive omicron is -- it has already traveled to at least 77 nations within three weeks of being first detected in southern Africa -- the new research out of Hong Kong may add ballast to descriptions by some physicians that most infections have so far been mostly mild and not requiring hospitalizations.

Many researchers are now watching if the most mutated coronavirus variant will crowd out other strains and pave way for the pandemic to slowly ebb away as an endemic where the world learns to live with the pathogen.