Five children killed after strong winds send bouncy castle flying in Australia

Four of the dead - two boys and two girls - were sixth graders. They had been due to begin high school in the new year. (Australian schools follow the calendar year.)

"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating ... we're all mourning their loss," Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine told reporters. "Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon."

It wasn't immediately clear whether the castle was tied down at the time of the incident, or how many children were on the castle when it took off. An investigation is underway.

Pictures posted on social media by an Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporter showed part of the deflated castle dangling from a nearby tree. A blue plastic tarpaulin cordoned off an area where the children were likely to have landed. In another photo, two police officers huddled on the grass in front of a deserted playground, comforting each other.

"This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, and also our first responders," Commander Debbie Williams told reporters. "There is no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene."