Asean reported over 25,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.51 million across Southeast Asia, with 25,788 new cases reported on Thursday (December 16). New deaths are at 371, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 298,933.

Lao government on Thursday announced a plan to reopen for visitors starting from January 1, 2022.
The government said it has approved the Lao Travel Green Zone Plan that would allow tourists to visit provinces and cities designated as "green zones" once the country reopens. An official announcement will be made on December 17 outlining the official reopening plan.

Meanwhile, large scale New Year celebrations in Malaysia have been banned over concerns that the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could spread in the country. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that the organization of large New Year's celebrations is not allowed but small-form celebrations of New Year or Christmas can happen for now, with those attending being required to carry out Covid-19 self tests beforehand.
 

