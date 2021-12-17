S. Korea reintroduces toughened social distancing rules, dining curfews

During the 16-day period between Saturday and Jan. 2, private gatherings will be capped at four people nationwide -- if they are fully vaccinated.



People who are not vaccinated will only be able to dine out alone, or use takeout or delivery services, according to the reintroduced social distancing rules.



Restaurants, cafes and night entertainment venues will also have to close by 9 p.m. and internet cafes by 10 p.m. Cram schools, however, are not part of the reintroduced curfew, the government said.



The government‘s reintroduction of tough antivirus measures comes 45 days after the easing of social distancing rules in early November.



Over the 45-day phased recovery, the number of daily infections has increased fivefold from some 1,600 daily cases on Nov. 1, when the government first relaxed COVID-19 safety protocols.



The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients has almost tripled during the same period, swamping an already stretched medical system.



The nationwide tally of new COVID-19 daily infections for Wednesday reached 7,622 at midnight. Of the total, 5,696 cases were from the capital area.



The number of severe cases hit an all-time high of 989 as well on the same day.