Beijing dismisses claims from Lithuania on safety

"The so-called claims that Lithuanian diplomats in China feared for their own safety or the Chinese government forbade its citizens from working for the country's office of the charge d'affaires in China are purely groundless fabrications out of thin air," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin to reporters during a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The remarks came after Lithuanian authorities said on Wednesday they had summoned their top diplomat back from China for "consultations" and that they would operate remotely for the time being. Reuters reported that a group of 19 people comprising diplomats and dependents left Beijing.

Wang said China has always attached high attention to protecting the premises and personnel of foreign diplomatic missions and ensuring their normal operation, including that of Lithuania. "The Lithuanian side never raised to the Chinese side any concern over its safety," he said.

Last month, in disregard to China's strong objection and repeated dissuasion, the Lithuanian government approved the establishment of the so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania" in the Baltic state.