Russia unveils draft treaty with U.S. on security guarantees

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday published a draft treaty it has proposed to the United States on security guarantees.
Both countries shall not undertake actions nor participate in or support activities that affect the security of each other, the document read.
One should not use the territories of other countries to prepare or carry out an armed attack against the other or other actions affecting core security interests of the other, it said.
Russia asked the United States to prevent further eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and deny the former Soviet republics accession to the alliance.
The United States would be banned from establishing military bases in the former Soviet republics that are not NATO members, from using their infrastructure for military activity, and from developing bilateral military cooperation with them, it said.
One would be prohibited from deploying armed forces and armaments in the areas where such deployment could threaten the other, except on its own territory, according to the draft document.
One should not deploy ground-launched intermediate- and shorter-range missiles both on and outside its national territory, from which such weapons can attack the other, it said.
Russia and the United States would be banned from deploying nuclear weapons outside their national territories, and they must return such weapons already deployed outside their national territories.
The 8-article draft treaty has been sent to the United States for consideration.
Published : December 18, 2021
By : Xinhua
