Covovax receives WHO approval for emergency use

“This is yet another milestone in our fight against Covid-19. Covovax is now WHO approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration,” Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala said.

Covovax has a two-dose regimen and is the ninth to receive emergency use approval from the WHO. However, it is yet to be granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the top drug regulator, the DCGI, in India.

The listing aims to increase access particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10 per cent of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40 per cent, said the global health body.

Covovax was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India.