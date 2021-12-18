HCM City, Cà Mau ask for medical support as COVID-19 cases climb

In its proposal, the city asked for 1,000 doctors and 2,000 nurses, including ICU 300 doctors and 600 nurses, to fill the shortage at COVID-19 treatment hospitals which need to expand the number of beds.

There were 1,175 cases recorded in the city on Thursday (December 16). More than 1,000 patients with severe complications were hospitalised on Thursday and 65 deaths were recorded.

As of Thursday, a total of 71,832 COVID-19 patients were under quarantine and treatment, including 11,574 patients with moderate and severe symptoms being treated at hospitals in the city.

More than 3,100 patients are in ICUs and on ventilators.

The southernmost province of Cà Mau on Thursday also asked the Ministry of Health to mobilise additional medical personnel, and more medicine, ventilators and vaccines.