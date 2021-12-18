Latest round of nuclear talks adjourns

After withdrawal, Trump reimposed and increased economic sanctions designed to strangle the Iranian economy, and Iran followed by significantly expanding the amount and purity of its uranium enrichment far beyond the limits of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

President Joe Biden came to office promising to reenter the agreement and adhere to its original terms if Iran would do the same. Iran has refused to negotiate directly with the United States, so the Europeans are serving as go-betweens.

Negotiations began in April but were suspended after six sessions in June when Iran elected a new government. Tehran's return to the table last month, under a more hard-line government, brought what those on the other side called "unacceptable" new demands.

The European statement said that technical progress had been made over the past 24 hours "but that just brings us a little closer to where we were in June."

"We have now a text that, with some minor exceptions, is common ground for negotiations," European Union envoy Enrique Mora, who is coordinating the talks, told reporters Friday afternoon. "That doesn't mean we have an agreement. We don't."

He said the process is "going to be politically painful at times, and we do not have much time."

Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, told reporters that the pace of reaching agreement depends on the others. "If the other side accepts the rational views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the new round of talks can be the last one and we can achieve a deal in the shortest possible time," he said, according to Iranian media.

He also indicated that China, which has supported the need to return to the original terms of the JCPOA, is more sympathetic to Iranian demands that other delegations. China has continued to purchase Iranian oil in violation of sanctions.

As described by the State Department official, most of this week's discussions centered on "nuclear issues" of how the Iranian program would return to compliance with the JCPOA.

Thanks to European diplomacy, the official said, "we now have a common understanding of the text that will serve as a basis for negotiations on nuclear issues." While a "welcome step," the official cautioned that enthusiasm should be curbed because "we are now at best where we were last June . . . compiling items on an agenda that have to be resolved but were not resolved during this round."

The United States and its partners have said that continued expansion of Iran's nuclear activities have brought it closer to having the materials and much of the know-how to produce a nuclear weapons, although Iran has said that is not its goal. If those activities progress beyond a certain point, including continued use of advanced centrifuges and enrichment and stockpiles of highly enriched uranium far beyond the limits of the JCPOA, there will be little point in continuing the effort.

While the official declined to say when that time would arrive, some experts have estimated it may be a matter of a few months, if not weeks.

"We were ready to continue to do the work necessary," the official said. "The Iranian delegation has its reasons, I'm sure, for wanting to go back. The point is we hope they return soon . . . with a sense of urgency."

"Regardless of whatever progress is made, the pace at which we are moving won't suffice to save the JCPOA," the official added. "There is going to have to be an acceleration. Iran is going to have to come back with a clear set of issues it prioritizes and how to resolve them. They will find on the part of the U.S. a party prepared to negotiate seriously, constructively and creatively."

Meanwhile, a group of seven prominent former policymakers, including former CIA director and defense secretary Leon Panetta and former U.S. Central Command chief and CIA director David Petraeus, released a statement Friday calling on the administration to "restore Iran's fear that its current nuclear path will trigger the use of force against it by the United States."

In response to their proposals for increased U.S. military exercises and provision of more deterrent weaponry to countries in the region, the senior official said that "no doubt Iran sees very clearly at this point" that it has "two paths in front of it," the lifting of sanctions and reduction in isolation, and "the path of crisis."