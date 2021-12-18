Appeals court reinstates Bidens vaccine policy for businesses, setting up a likely showdown at Supreme Court

More than two dozen Republican-led states, private businesses and conservative legal groups challenged the policy. Before the legal challenges filed in courts throughout the country were consolidated at the 6th Circuit, a different appeals court temporarily halted President Joe Biden's plans.

The Louisiana-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said the Labor Department exceeded its authority and ordered OSHA to not take any further steps to implement or enforce the rules.

OSHA invoked a rarely used power to issue the policy, which is expected to cover 84 million workers. The Biden administration estimates the rules would save thousands of lives and keep people out of inundated hospitals.

States challenging the policy told the court that the case is one of "exceptional importance" that will "affect the personal health decisions of tens of millions of Americans, coast to coast."

"It will determine whether private companies - many of which are still struggling to survive the economic carnage inflicted by COVID-19 - must invest resources helping the federal government run a mass-vaccination program," according to the filing from 27 states, led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

But the majority of the 6th Circuit panel said the cost of delaying the vaccination policy is potentially high and would harm the public interest.

The directive, they said, "is an important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States, brought our healthcare system to its knees, forced businesses to shut down for months on end, and cost hundreds of thousands of workers their jobs," wrote Stranch, a nominee of President Barack Obama. She was joined by Judge Julia Smith Gibbons, a nominee of President George W. Bush.

The dissenting judge, Joan Larsen, said OSHA had exceeded its authority to regulate employers' conduct and should have considered less sweeping alternatives.

"The virus that causes COVID-19 is not, of course, uniquely a workplace condition. Its potency lies in the fact that it exists everywhere an infected person may be - home, school, or grocery store, to name a few," wrote Larsen, a nominee of President Donald Trump. "So how can OSHA regulate an employee's exposure to it?"

Separately, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow it to fully enforce a nationwide requirement that health-care workers be vaccinated if they work at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Lower courts have suspended the policy after 24 states filed lawsuits. On Friday, the Supreme Court told challenging states to respond to the administration's petition by Dec. 30, which would not leave the court much time for a decision.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans pushed through a recent proposal that aims to repeal the vaccine or testing requirements for private companies, saying the rules are unconstitutional and put jobs at risk. Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Jon Tester (Mont.), joined their GOP colleagues in passing the measure, which is expected to face resistance in the House.