Japan to extend strict border control measures

According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, a total of 50 people had been infected with the omicron variant in the nation as of Friday. The government believes that it has been able to stop the spread of the variant in Japan through measures to strengthen border control.

The World Health Organization has said that the omicron variant is spreading “at an unprecedented rate” and is already present in most countries.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee on Thursday, “We must continue to take a cautious approach until we reach a situation where the degree of risk can be predicted.”

■ Mix-match 3rd doses start

Mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccination booster shots from a different manufacturer than the first two injections began Friday.

At the Tokyo Medical Center in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, 15 doctors and nurses who had received the first and second doses of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. were administered a third dose of vaccine made by Moderna Inc. on Friday.

The ministry granted special approval to use Pfizer’s vaccine for booster shots, followed by the same decision for Moderna’s vaccine on Thursday. Accordingly, people who received Pfizer’s vaccine for the first and second doses will be able to have Moderna’s vaccine for the third shot.

“Increasing the number of vaccine types available will lead to a stable supply of vaccines. We hope to accelerate the vaccination of the elderly in the future,” said Yukihiko Momiyama, director of the center.

A nurse in her 30s who received different vaccines for her initial and booster shots said, “Both vaccines have been approved after their safety was confirmed, so I don’t have to worry about them and can provide medical care with a sense of security.”