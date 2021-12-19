The U.S. Senate passes the bipartisan amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act to support democracy in Myanmar

“To address the crisis (in Myanmar), I led a bipartisan effort to reaffirm American support for democracy in Burma through the NDAA process. I’m proud of my amendment was included in the final NDAA bill that passed the Senate earlier today,” says Senate Minority Leader McConnell.

The Republican leader adds that in order to restore Myanmar’s democratic development, the United States needs to keep meaningful pressure on the military government and secure international recognition of the democratically-elected government.

The amendment will also require senior officials from the State Department, USAID, Treasury Department, and Defense Department to brief Congress on specific U.S. policy and security objectives in Myanmar.