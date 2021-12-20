Mon, December 20, 2021

12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq: governor

A total of 12 people were killed in floods caused by torrential rain in northern Iraq, governor of Erbil province Omed Khoshnaw said Sunday.

The torrents swept 15 areas in Erbil, a total of 2,509 homes and 867 civilian cars were damaged by the floods, Khoshnaw said in a press conference in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

"The material damage is estimated at 21 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately 15 million U.S. dollars), in addition to significant damage to agricultural lands, sewage networks, streets, and sidewalks," Khoshnaw said.

Moreover, Khoshnaw stressed that Erbil provincial government decided to cancel official New Year celebrations to mourn for the victims of the torrential rain.

On Thursday and Friday, heavy rainfalls hit the country's northern Kurdish region, including Erbil, some 375 km north of Baghdad.

The disastrous heavy rain came at a time when Iraq was suffering from a drought.
 

People clean a house after flash floods in Erbil, northern Iraq, on Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo by Dalshad Al-Daloo/Xinhua)

Vehicles are seen damaged in flash floods in Erbil, northern Iraq, on Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo by Dalshad Al-Daloo/Xinhua)

Vehicles are seen damaged in flash floods in Erbil, northern Iraq, on Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo by Dalshad Al-Daloo/Xinhua)

A bulldozer clears debris on a street after flash floods in Erbil, northern Iraq, on Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo by Dalshad Al-Daloo/Xinhua)

People are seen in an area hit by flash floods in Erbil, northern Iraq, on Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo by Dalshad Al-Daloo/Xinhua)

