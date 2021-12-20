12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq: governor

"The material damage is estimated at 21 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately 15 million U.S. dollars), in addition to significant damage to agricultural lands, sewage networks, streets, and sidewalks," Khoshnaw said.

Moreover, Khoshnaw stressed that Erbil provincial government decided to cancel official New Year celebrations to mourn for the victims of the torrential rain.

On Thursday and Friday, heavy rainfalls hit the country's northern Kurdish region, including Erbil, some 375 km north of Baghdad.

The disastrous heavy rain came at a time when Iraq was suffering from a drought.

