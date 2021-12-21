[Philippines] Victims plead for food; state of calamity pushed

Surigao Bishop Antonieto Cabajog on Monday asked for food and water for victims in the city, saying he had never experienced such a destructive typhoon before.

“Blinding torrential rains and howling winds no man could take standing up hammered us for more than three hours” on the afternoon of Dec. 16, he said in a text message to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

“Not only were trees uprooted and rooftops ripped from homes battered like dollhouses, electric power and all forms of communication were cut off, literally isolating us from the rest of the world,” he added.

At Surigao National High School in Surigao City, where 7,233 people took refuge at the height of Odette, people waited for days for aid that never came, according to Allan Beniga, a security guard at the school.

“All people here need aid. First of all, we need water, but we also need food, rice, clothes, milk for the children,” he said.

Those who continued to stay at the evacuation site had nowhere else to go as they had lost their houses and belongings to rampaging floodwaters. One of them was Leonides Higamon, 42, who said he needed help or his family would go hungry.

“The typhoon destroyed our home, nothing was left, we don’t even have clothes to wear,” he added. “Those who went home still have something left. They decided to go or face hunger here because no help is coming.”