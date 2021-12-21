[Malaysia] Floods: Seven deaths in Klang Valley

At the Taman Sri Muda flood command point here, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the latest victim was found early yesterday.

“The body (of a woman in her forties) was found in the living room,” he said.

The victim is an Indonesian who was found alone at home.

Two more bodies were found in Sepang, he added.

Fire and Rescue Department director (operations and rescue division) Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad, when met at the same command point, said that rescue teams were forced to make return trips with specialised equipment for several victims after assessing the situation.

“We have to mark those houses and come back with the required equipment to cut the grilles,” he said.

Rescuers also faced difficulty evacuating some victims during the start of the floods.

Nor Hisham said that several victims had opted to stay home, believing that the floods would soon subside.

He added that of the seven reported dead in the state, four were from the Taman Sri Muda area alone.

National Disaster Management Agency director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, during a press conference here, said that volunteers are welcomed to assist but they are urged to register with the authorities before doing so.

“We ask all who want to help to register so that efforts can be more coordinated and so their safety can be assured.

“This is important. We want to save people but we also have to ensure our own safety while doing so,” he said.