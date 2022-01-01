HCM City strengthens measures to keep out Omicron

Its Department of Health has instructed medical centres across the city to carefully monitor passengers entering through Tân Sơn Nhất Airport and Sài Gòn Port.

Nguyễn Thị Huỳnh Mai, the department’s chief of office, said: “When a person tests positive, their sample will be taken for genomic sequencing. Patients who have the Omicron variant will be transferred to field hospital no 12 in Thủ Đức City.”

District preventive health centres have to report to the department and the city Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) unusual occurrences like a sharp rise in Covid cases or deaths, and also identify the strain.