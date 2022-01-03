Singapore economy grows 5.9% in Q4 and 7.2% in 2021, better than expected: Flash data

The economy grew 7.2 per cent last year, the most since 2010 and higher than earlier estimates, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Jan 3).

MTI in November last year had predicted that gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021 would come in at about 7 per cent, the top end of an earlier forecast range of 6 per cent to 7 per cent. The economy had contracted by 5.4 per cent in 2020.

In his New Year address last Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the Singapore economy is expected to grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent in 2022 - reiterating MTI’s maiden forecast for the year in November.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the economy expanded 5.9 per cent year on year, moderating from the 7.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter, which was fuelled by a low base comparison.

Economists in a Bloomberg poll had forecast fourth-quarter GDP growth at 5.1 per cent year on year and full-year 2021 expansion at 7.1 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded 2.6 per cent in the October to December quarter, faster than the 1.2 per cent growth in the preceding quarter, MTI said.