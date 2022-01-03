Brown bears causing serious problems in Hokkaido

The increasing number of interactions with brown bears is believed to be the result of a lack of food and their increasing population, as the Hokkaido prefectural government suspended a campaign to cull them decades ago.

The prefectural government is now considering extending its annual brown bear hunting season, which is from October to January, to April 15 at the latest.

Brown bears are the largest land mammal in Japan and can only be found in Hokkaido nationwide. A male brown bear can weigh over 400 kilograms, much heavier than the Asiatic black bears mostly found in Honshu. The diet of brown bears mainly consists of fruits and plants, but they also eat deer, salmon and trout.

One early morning in June, four people between the ages of 40 and 89 were attacked by a brown bear in a residential area in Higashi Ward, Sapporo, including one person who was taking out the garbage. The bear, about 1.6 meters in length and weighing 158 kilograms, then broke into the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Okadama nearby.

The incident led to Sapporo Okadama Airport temporarily shutting down as it shares a runway with the camp, resulting in eight flights being canceled.