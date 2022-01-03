HCM City issues quarantine procedure for arrivals in face of Omicron

According to the document, the self-quarantine area (including homes, hotels, offices, dormitories, guest houses) must meet the standards required by the Ministry of Health.

If the accommodation fails to meet these criteria, incoming passengers will have to go into centralised quarantine facilities.

The document also states that passengers arriving in Việt Nam at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport must comply with a five-step procedure as follows:

Step 1: Register a ‘Personal QR code’, which can be created using the PC-COVID app or the HCM City COVID-19 Safety Portal at https://antoan-covid.tphcm.gov.vn.

It is advised that passengers should register for the code before boarding their plane to Việt Nam.

Step 2: Test for SARS-CoV-2 immediately upon arrival

Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport will set up a rapid-testing area for SARS-CoV-2, and coordinate with international airlines to instruct people to test for the coronavirus at the airport. The ‘Personal QR code’ will be used to provide information to the testing unit.

If the result is positive, the passenger will be taken for RT-PCR testing. HCM City Centre for Disease Control (CDC) will work with the 115 Emergency Centre to transport the patients to field hospitals for quarantine and treatment.

If the test result is negative, the airport and the airlines will guide the person to continue with the procedure to leave the airport for their residence.