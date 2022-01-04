Japan greets 2nd pandemic New Year amid Hope and concern

This is the second New Year under the pandemic. By the end of 2021, more than 280 million cases of infection had been confirmed worldwide, and over 5 million deaths. In Japan, the number of infections remained relatively low after the fifth wave in the fall, prompting some people to resume their New Year’s rituals this year.

Train stations were crowded with people traveling back to their hometowns at the year-end, after refraining from doing so the year before. Many shrines also stayed open throughout the night from New Year’s Eve for people to offer their prayers early on New Year’s Day, with some seeing as many visitors as the pre-pandemic New Year’s Day in 2020.