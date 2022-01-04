All eyes on Singapore’s reopening progress and VTL expansion for 2022 economic outlook

Easing of domestic safety measures and broadening of vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) without overwhelming the healthcare system will be key to achieve the 3 per cent to 5 per cent growth for 2022 forecast in November by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and reiterated by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last Friday (Dec 31).

Progress on the reopening strategy is needed to reinvigorate the services sector and construction in a year when manufacturing growth could moderate.

Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS Bank, said that besides capacity constraints and the high base set in 2021, the growth slowdown in China - Singapore's largest trading partner - could potentially weigh on the performance of the manufacturing sector going forward.

Other risks that could derail hopes for a smoother growth trajectory include more-than-warranted hikes in interest rates worldwide in response to rising inflation, and new waves of infection brought about by Covid-19 mutations.

On the flip side, higher vaccination rates and an easing in severity of new Covid variants could imply a faster reopening of borders and aid economies across Asia.

In his New Year message, PM Lee said the country can be "quietly confident" that it can cope with the impact of the Omicron variant even though it is not completely out of the woods yet.