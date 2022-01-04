Thu, January 20, 2022

international

30 injured after 5.5-magnitude quake jolts Chinas Yunnan

Thirty people have sustained minor injuries as of Tuesday noon after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Ninglang County in southwest Chinas Yunnan Province at 3:02 p.m. Sunday, local authorities said.

Thirty people have sustained minor injuries as of Tuesday noon after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Ninglang County in southwest China's Yunnan Province at 3:02 p.m. Sunday, local authorities said.

All the injured are receiving treatment and are under medical observation, and none sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the county government.

The earthquake affected a total of 26,797 people in four towns, and 6,848 people from 1,546 households whose homes were damaged have been relocated.

Power supply, transport and telecommunication services in the quake-hit areas have been largely restored.

Meanwhile, thousands of tents, quilts, folding beds and overcoats have been delivered to those in need in the affected areas.

The epicenter was about 60 km away from the county seat of Ninglang in the city of Lijiang and 110 km from the Old Town of Lijiang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Related News

Published : January 04, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

China unveils plan to improve transportation networks by 2025

Published : Jan 20, 2022

China-Laos railway to bolster Thai industries and trade

Published : Jan 20, 2022

HCM City reports three new Omicron cases, first domestic infections

Published : Jan 20, 2022

S. Korean economy faces complicated downside risks: finance minister

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Latest News

Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Gems and jewellery exports ride out the Covid crisis

Published : Jan 20, 2022

New 20-baht polymer banknotes to be issued on March 24

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Despite setbacks, Arkhom sticks to growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.