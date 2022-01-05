S. Korea ups 2022 economic growth outlook to 3.1%

In regard to exports, the government expects overseas shipments to remain robust next year though the growth pace will slow due to the base effect.



Overseas shipments, which account for half of the country's economy, are forecast to grow 2 percent next year, slowing from the estimated growth of 25.2 percent this year.



On inflation, the ministry sharply revised up its 2022 outlook to 2.2 percent from its earlier estimate of 1.4 percent The government's 2021 inflation forecast was also raised to 2.4 percent from 1.8 percent.



The government's 2021 and 2022 inflation forecasts are higher than the BOK's 2.3 percent and 2 percent projections, respectively.



South Korea faces a build-up in inflationary pressure due largely to high prices of oil and farm products and the economic recovery.



The country's consumer prices rose 3.7 percent in November from a year ago, the fastest on-year gain in a decade and accelerating from a 3.2 percent increase in October. The BOK aims to keep annual inflation at 2 percent over the medium term.



On the supply side, upward pressure from energy costs and prices of farm products may ease, but uncertainty about global supply chain bottlenecks lingers, the ministry said.



"In line with the recovery of domestic demand, demand-pull pressure is expected to increase. As demand for in-person services is forecast to make a fast rebound, the price growth of personal services will likely pick up," it added.



The ministry said the country plans to freeze electricity and gas bills in the first quarter in a bid to help ease inflationary pressure.



The government said it will pump up efforts to support small merchants hit hard by the pandemic and strengthen the social safety net to address the deepening social polarization.



The country plans to swiftly provide compensation to merchants who have suffered business losses due to the state antivirus measures. The government will set aside 3.2 trillion won ($2.7 billion) in budget for the loss compensation scheme for next year. (Yonhap)