Most Americans fearful rather than hopeful about 2022: poll

The year-end Axios/Momentive poll showed 51 percent of respondents say they are more fearful about what lies ahead in the year 2022 for the United States and 54 percent feel the same about the world.

In addition, Americans are less hopeful about their own prospect in the New Year as well, as three in 10 say they are more fearful than hopeful about what lies ahead for them as individuals. That percentage reached an all-time high compared to the 25 percent who said the same in 2020 and 22 percent in 2018, the results showed.

