[Philippines] Omicron spread prompts push for home testing

“We are waiting for the recommendation of our technical advisory group of experts. At present, antigen test kits are being used in a laboratory setup. It is not for home use yet,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a town hall event organized by Go Negosyo on Wednesday.

The recommendations will include guidelines to avoid any error in the interpretation of the test results by laymen, he said. “The demand is really great for this, admittedly, but we really have to educate our people how to do it correctly.”

Once approved by the experts, Duque said the Food and Drug Administration would amend the certificate of product registration on antigen test kits now available in the market, referring to the 32 that had been approved for use by the regulatory agency.

Epidemiologist Dr. John Wong told President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting on Tuesday with Cabinet members and medical experts that, “because of the very fast transmission of Omicron, we need widespread use of antigen tests — even the cheaper ones are about P300 to P400 — so people have to be able to access these.”

Wong is a member of the technical working group on COVID-19 variants and technical working group on data analytics of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.