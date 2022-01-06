Brazilian president discharged from hospital

"Discharged today. Thank you all," Bolsonaro posted on Twitter, along with a photograph showing him sitting on a gurney and giving a thumbs up with doctors by his side at the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo.

The 66-year-old president was hospitalized Monday in Sao Paulo, where he underwent a probe treatment that allowed him to avoid a new surgical procedure in the abdominal area due to a partial obstruction of the intestine.

