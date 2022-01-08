Cambodian PM Hun Sen meets junta chief on two-day visit to Myanmar

While there were concerns that the visit, as well as his meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, would legitimise the junta leader who was shut out of recent Asean summits, Mr Hun Sen said he wanted to help Myanmar avoid a civil war.

Cambodia is Asean chair this year under the grouping’s rotating arrangement.

On arrival in Naypyitaw on Friday, the Cambodian Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and other senior officials, presided over the donation of masks, ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to help Myanmar combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He later traded a fist bump with Gen Min Aung Hlaing, as both of them sat down for talks. According to Myanmar state television, the junta leader thanked Mr Hun Sen for supporting peace efforts in Myanmar.

According to a press release issued by the junta’s foreign ministry late on Friday night, Gen Min Aung Hlaing referred to an earlier ceasefire his administration had declared with all ethnic armed groups during discussions with Mr Hun Sen.

The general “called on all parties concerned to accept the ceasefire in the interest of the country and people, end all acts of violence and exercise utmost restraint”, it said.