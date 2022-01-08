Vietnam to diversify dragon fruit markets

This statement was made in a forum “Linking production and consumption of dragon fruits” jointly held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and other agencies on January 6.

Thướng said bilateral trade between Việt Nam and India had risen steadily in recent years, from US$5.1 billion in 2016 to $11.2 billion 2021, and is expected to top $13 billion this year.

Việt Nam’s dragon fruit export to India went up quickly during 2019-2020, reaching over 11,000 tonnes and fetching $9.86 million.

However, the fruit’s export in 2020-2021 experienced a drop of 25 per cent due to the pandemic. On top of that, India successfully sold its first batch of dragon fruit to UAE in June 2021, posing a competitive challenge.

Given the situation at hand, the counsellor suggested Vietnamese authorities hold regular talks with foreign counterparts, as well as forming working groups and subcommittees, in order to expand its market reach overseas.