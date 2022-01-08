20,000 flights canceled in U.S. since Christmas Eve: The Hill

The United States registered 791,734 new cases and 1,989 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the national counts to more than 58 million and 831,729 respectively, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the Biden administration has started to push for more people to get vaccinations, as well as boosters, the public seem not so actively responsive to the official calls.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that although eligibility has greatly expanded for more Americans to get a booster shot, it "has not been met with an equal amount of demand."

"Only about 35 percent of Americans have received a booster since mid-August, when additional shots were first authorized," the report noted.