Thu, January 20, 2022

international

20,000 flights canceled in U.S. since Christmas Eve: The Hill

"Airlines for weeks have been forced to cancel flights because of staff shortages driven by the surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide and inclement weather across the country," said the report.

Nearly 20,000 flights have been canceled in the United States since Christmas Eve, U.S. media outlet The Hill has reported.

Among them were 1,760 flight cancellations within, into or out of the country on Wednesday, said the report.

Meanwhile, more than 4,800 flights were delayed on Wednesday, it said.

"Airlines for weeks have been forced to cancel flights because of staff shortages driven by the surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide and inclement weather across the country," said the report.
 

A notice of cancellation of Christmas Spectacular performance is seen outside Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, Dec. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The United States registered 791,734 new cases and 1,989 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the national counts to more than 58 million and 831,729 respectively, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the Biden administration has started to push for more people to get vaccinations, as well as boosters, the public seem not so actively responsive to the official calls.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that although eligibility has greatly expanded for more Americans to get a booster shot, it "has not been met with an equal amount of demand."

"Only about 35 percent of Americans have received a booster since mid-August, when additional shots were first authorized," the report noted. 

Related News

Published : January 08, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

China unveils plan to improve transportation networks by 2025

Published : Jan 20, 2022

China-Laos railway to bolster Thai industries and trade

Published : Jan 20, 2022

HCM City reports three new Omicron cases, first domestic infections

Published : Jan 20, 2022

S. Korean economy faces complicated downside risks: finance minister

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Latest News

Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Gems and jewellery exports ride out the Covid crisis

Published : Jan 20, 2022

New 20-baht polymer banknotes to be issued on March 24

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Despite setbacks, Arkhom sticks to growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.