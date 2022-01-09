PM defends results of Myanmar trip

“Being against aid for Myanmar means wanting to see people starve to death, or perish due to the absence of medicine or Covid-19 vaccines,” Hun Sen posted on Facebook.

Myanmar has been embroiled in unrest since the military on February 1 declared a state of emergency due to perceived irregularities in the 2020 general elections, and transferred legislative, judicial and executive powers from the civilian administration led by Aung San Suu Kyi to General Min Aung Hlaing, as Defence Services commander-in-chief.

The situation has prompted internal disputes and controversies among ASEAN member states, which includes Cambodia and Myanmar, the former of which holds the bloc’s chairmanship this year.

Likely in response to critics of his trip, Hun Sen reiterated that his January 7-8 visit to Myanmar was to press for a prolonged ceasefire in the country and the equitable distribution of aid to those in need, so as to avert civil wars and humanitarian crises.