BRIN researchers discover seven new plant species

Wisnu added that BRIN was actively involved in the identification and conservation efforts of the begonia species, saying that the agency had conserved more than 100 begonia species from across the archipelago.

“We are currently reviewing the conservation status of nine begonia plants from Sulawesi in order to determine whether they are currently at risk in their natural habitat,” said Wisnu.

The begonias are considered an important species and thought to possess medicinal properties. Begonia medicinalis, one native begonia species in Sulawesi, is often used by local villagers as treatment for disease. Researchers from Tadulako University in Central Sulawesi are currently studying the species to identify whether it has an antioxidant compound that could be used in cancer treatments.

“The begonia species should be protected because we have yet to scratch the surface in terms of its potential [for medicinal and other use], although the plant is commonly known as a decorative plant,” said Wisnu.