Fire ravages Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazaar again

A massive fire swept through shanties in Kata area of Camp-16 in Ukhiya yesterday, leaving thousands displaced.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamran Hossen of Armed Police Battalion-8, said the fire broke out around 4:55pm and rapidly spread, destroying around 1,200 homes of Rohingya refugees.

It was doused around 9:10pm, said Emdadul Haque, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Station in Cox’s Bazar.

Enamul Hossen, a firefighter, said four units of the fire station and dozens more from Cox’s Bazar rushed to the spot on being informed around 4:50pm.

In a video footage of the incident shared on social media, the fire was seen spreading rapidly and engulfing hundreds of shanties while dozens of Rohingya refugees ran for safety.