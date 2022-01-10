Facing omicron wave, Korea begins weighing who to test first

“Because these patients, though negative in rapid tests, can still be infectious, infections can spread undetected.”



Hong said that Korea was not testing as robustly as it could be.



In the past two weeks Korea has been carrying out an average of 192,000 PCR tests per day, which is far less than the government-touted daily capacity of 750,000 to 850,000.



Despite high demand, testing clinics were closing down. In fact, seven public hospitals in Seoul ended their free testing services over the past week after running since June 2020.



Hong said it would be “irresponsible to resort to less reliable tests without beefing up measures to reduce the spread.”



“While testing and tracing are being compromised, no plans are being laid out for adopting stricter social distancing,” he pointed out.



From a record-high streak of 7,000-plus daily cases in mid-December, Korea has seen a downward trend in overall cases and hospital admissions since early January due to a return to social distancing measures and a rise in booster vaccinations. In the past week, an average of 3,599 cases were found each day. This is still high compared to before the “living with COVID-19” scheme began on Nov. 1, when less than 2,000 cases were being recorded daily.



If omicron threatens to topple the country’s testing system, “then surely, we should be reintroducing tougher curbs to stem the case rise,” Hong said.



He said the government had not consulted the laboratory medicine society on these potential changes in the testing regimen.



“The gold standard in COVID-19 diagnosis remains the RT-PCR using nasopharyngeal samples. RATs (rapid antigen tests) are not at all an apt replacement. I mean this is a step in the very wrong direction.”



Dr. Paik Soon-young, an emeritus professor of microbiology at Catholic University of Korea’s College of Medicine, said testing clinics were still experiencing long lines, especially in the Seoul area, with some people having to come back the next day to take a test.



“Our testing sites are already so busy. When omicron starts driving up the demand for testing, clinics are going to be even more swamped,” he said. “Widening the use of rapid tests is probably in anticipation of that possibility.”

Kim Arin

The Korea Herald