Cambodia PM eyes Myanmar diplomatic peace troika

PHNOM PENH – Prime Minister Hun Sen has suggested that ASEAN member states establish a tripartite committee or diplomatic troika consisting of representatives from Cambodia, Brunei and Indonesia that would be tasked with mediating a ceasefire in Myanmar.

The premier also requested that Nippon Foundation chairman Yohei Sasakawa be his adviser while Cambodia chairs ASEAN this year.

Hun Sen made the remarks on January 10 at the inauguration ceremony for a newly upgraded stretch of National Road 5 connecting Battambang province to neighbouring Banteay Meanchey’s Sisophon town after returning from his trip to Myanmar, where he was informed of an “extended ceasefire” through 2022.

“We can form a troika which could include the [2021] ASEAN chair Brunei, current ASEAN chair Cambodia and [2023] ASEAN chair Indonesia, plus the ASEAN Secretariat to facilitate the ceasefire. We’ll need to have a mechanism for implementation [of the ceasefire],” he said.

Hun Sen said the “extended ceasefire” in Myanmar created favourable conditions for talks and dialogue as well as the election that Myanmar previously promised would take place in August 2023 in the aftermath of the dissolution of the civilian-led administration and the military’s declaration of a one year state of emergency.