China, Gulf states to seek solidarity and broader ties

BEIJING – Expert: Cooperation on pandemic fight, vaccines sets good example

Seeking common development and jointly promoting regional peace will be among the key issues discussed at upcoming meetings between State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and officials from the Gulf states, an expert said.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain as well as the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, will visit China from Monday to Friday.

“The visits show that China’s diplomacy is very proactive and China, as a major country, is ready to play a bigger role by cooperating with countries from the region,” said Yu Guoqing, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of West Asia and African Studies.

Wang visited six Middle East countries in seven days early last year, the most visits by a Chinese foreign minister to the region in a short period of time, Yu said. This year’s visits demonstrate the great importance China attaches to Middle East countries, he said.