US, Japan, Europe condemn NK’s missile launch, urge to return to dialogue

The joint statement by the US, Japan, France, the UK, Ireland and Albania came ahead of the UN Security Council closed-door meeting in New York to discuss the country’s last week’s test of what Pyongyang called a hypersonic missile. Shortly after the council’s emergency meeting, the North again upped the tension by firing a suspected ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Tuesday morning.



South Korea did not participate in the statement condemning the launch along with the US and its allies. The Foreign Ministry here said it took “various factors” into account behind the decision.



”The government’s stance is to respond comprehensively (to the missile launch), taking various factors into account, including the stable management of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the need to maintain momentum for reviving dialogue,” said Choi Young-sam, the ministry’s spokesperson. “The government will continue to keep an eye on the discussions by the international society, including the UN, and closely communicate with the major Security Council member states”



“We stand today unified in our condemnation of the DPRK’s most recent missile launch, which the Security Council will discuss shortly,” the countries said in a joint statement, delivered by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stressing that the North’s continued pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile program is a “threat to international peace and security.”