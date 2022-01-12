Seven countries and territories agree to reopen flights with Vietnam

Most have basically agreed with Việt Nam's proposal on the frequency of four regular international passenger flights per week per direction.

The South Korean aviation authority said there were limits on the number of incoming international passenger flights to South Korea due to COVID-19 pandemic prevention regulations. There were only two flights per week for the Việt Nam and South Korea air route. South Korean airlines are currently only allowed to operate 21 flights per week.

CAAV said it was negotiating with the aviation authorities of South Korea to increase flights.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that the airline was trying to resume regular international flights.

Currently, the airline has reopened regular commercial routes carrying passengers to Việt Nam in seven markets: the US (four flights per week), Japan (three flights per week), South Korea (two flights per week), Taiwan (one flight per week), Singapore (two flights per week), Thailand (two flights per week) and Cambodia (four flights per week).