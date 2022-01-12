Cambodias ‘New normal’ academic year kicks off

In a message to start off the new academic year, Prime Minister Hun Sen said that since the first Covid-19 outbreak in Cambodia in March 2020, the government and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport have introduced effective and prudent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, such as implementing the “new normal path of education”.

Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron said the government took care of the lives of educators and students as its top priority and urged them to practice health preventive measures such as the three dos and three don’ts while implementing effective remote learning and digital classroom management policies and administrative measures.

He said these policies have enabled Cambodia to celebrate the opening of the new school year 2021-2022, which is a big day for all educational institutions across the country and it was made possible by the concept of “the new normal path in education”.