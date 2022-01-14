S. Korea extends overseas travel advisory through Feb. 13

In the advisory, people are recommended to cancel or postpone nonessential trips abroad until Feb. 13, while asking those overseas to take measures to prevent exposure to the virus, such as refraining from going to large-scale events.
It was first issued in March 2020 and has been extended every month. (Yonhap)
Published : January 14, 2022
By : The Korea Herald
