Some 97.8% of Malaysian adults fully vaxxed

KUALA LUMPUR: Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 99% or 23,175,181 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
As for the adolescent population involving those aged between 12 and 17, 90.8% or 2,858,992 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 88% or 2,770,412 individuals from the group have completed the vaccination, Bernama reported.
Meanwhile, 255,384 doses of the vaccine were dispensed on Wednesday, involving 3,170 second dose, 2,016 first dose and 250,198 booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 60,035,273 doses, including 8,539,533 booster doses.
The Star
Published : January 14, 2022
